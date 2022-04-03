Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on J. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.81).
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
