Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.