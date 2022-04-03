JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 84,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,852. The company has a market capitalization of $136.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.33. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $1.02. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $112,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

