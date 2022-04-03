James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of JHX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.