James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JHX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

