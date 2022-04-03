Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

JAMF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.42. 459,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,044. Jamf has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

