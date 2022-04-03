Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 27,300 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

