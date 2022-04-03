Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

