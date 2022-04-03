Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 537.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Leidos worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 115.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

