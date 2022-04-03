Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

NYSE:GXO opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.