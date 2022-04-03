Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chemed worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $511.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

