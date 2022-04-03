Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,541 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 726.9% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.66.

