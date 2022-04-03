Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $14.34

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.03. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

