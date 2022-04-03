Jean-Louis Chapdelaine Sells 25,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria stock opened at C$17.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$16.66 and a 12 month high of C$22.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

