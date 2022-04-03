Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Buys $334,800.00 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE JEF opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

