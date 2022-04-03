Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Buys $334,800.00 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE JEF opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
