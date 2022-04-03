Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Savara Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Savara in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

