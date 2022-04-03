Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Siltronic AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Siltronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse expects that the company will post earnings of $14.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SSLLF opened at $104.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.50. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $162.80.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.71 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

