Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

