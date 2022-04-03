Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.33.

Joint stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 286,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Joint by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

