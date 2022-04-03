JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €60.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €64.00 ($70.33) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.75.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

