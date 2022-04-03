JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $101.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.80. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after buying an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,829,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.