JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lessened by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 32,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,721,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

