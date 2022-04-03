JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $87.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

