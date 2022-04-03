JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.40.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $2,343,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $267,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

