Kapsch TrafficCom (OTC:KPSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Kapsch TrafficCom (OTC:KPSHF – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kapsch TrafficCom stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Kapsch TrafficCom has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Kapsch TrafficCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG provides technologies, solutions, and services for intelligent transportation systems. It operates through two segments, Tolling and Traffic Management. The company offers solutions, including tolling, tolling services, traffic management, and traffic demand management. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

