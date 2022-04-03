Kapsch TrafficCom (OTC:KPSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Kapsch TrafficCom (OTC:KPSHF – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Kapsch TrafficCom stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Kapsch TrafficCom has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $13.65.
Kapsch TrafficCom Company Profile
