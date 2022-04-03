Karat Packaging (KRT) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Karat Packaging to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.70% 21.64% 10.61% Karat Packaging Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Karat Packaging and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 5 0 3.00 Karat Packaging Competitors 115 667 787 40 2.47

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.74%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.26%. Given Karat Packaging’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Karat Packaging and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million $20.78 million 17.83 Karat Packaging Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.99

Karat Packaging’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging. Karat Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Karat Packaging peers beat Karat Packaging on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

