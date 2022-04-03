KCCPAD Hits 1-Day Volume of $441,912.00 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $441,912.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.71 or 0.07524939 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,372.90 or 1.00167219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00054250 BTC.

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

KCCPAD Coin Trading

