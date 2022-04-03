Kellogg (NYSE:K) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.61. 2,014,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.