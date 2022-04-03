Kendall Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

