Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,746 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 30.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,857,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 22.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 31,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TU stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.29%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.