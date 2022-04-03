Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,279 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

