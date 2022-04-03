Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,687.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

