Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1,164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $8.47 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

