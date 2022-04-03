Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of -1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.21. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

