Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.