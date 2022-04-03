Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,034,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after buying an additional 204,974 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 223,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

