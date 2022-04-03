KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.35.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,329,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

