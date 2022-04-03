KeyCorp Raises MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $100.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.56. 462,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

