KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $442.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $11.92 on Friday, reaching $305.75. 1,678,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.93. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $207.83 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,752,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Atlassian by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.