Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB upgraded Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.50.

Shares of KEY opened at C$31.57 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$25.41 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

