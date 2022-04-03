Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KBAL stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 154,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,381. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $314.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kimball International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

