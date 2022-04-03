Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIM. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,832,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

