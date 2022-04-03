Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $176.77

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$176.77 and traded as low as C$159.72. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$161.50, with a volume of 44,729 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$158.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$176.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,047.17.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

