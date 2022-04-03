Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 151,431 shares.The stock last traded at $65.26 and had previously closed at $65.01.

A number of research firms have commented on KNTK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 3.31.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

