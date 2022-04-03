Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 332,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 in the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinnate Biopharma (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.