Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives $224.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.67.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.20. 116,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,464. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.36.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.