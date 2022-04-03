Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

