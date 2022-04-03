Knowles (NYSE:KN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 1,044,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,762 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 2.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Knowles by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

