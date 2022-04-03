Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KONMY opened at 33.59 on Friday. Konami has a 12 month low of 23.26 and a 12 month high of 34.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 29.28.

Get Konami alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Konami from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.