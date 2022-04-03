Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.57

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 671535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

KKPNY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.85) to €3.40 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.